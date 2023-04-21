Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh police to get special vehicles from KIA

Vijayawada : AP police will be getting specially designed patrolling and interceptor vehicles manufactured by KIA Motors for the first time in the country. Director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy inspected the vehicles at state police headquarters on Thursday.

KIA Motors officials explained the features of the vehicles specially designed for police department to the DGP and invited further suggestions on the modifications that can be needed for the vehicles. DGP Rajendranath Reddy enquired with the KIA officials about the salient features of the vehicles developed with modern technology. KIA Motors CSBO Micheal Sohn, Preetam Reddy, police transport SP Siva Reddy were present.