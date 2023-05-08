Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh to bring back 157 students from strife-torn Manipur

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh government has arranged two special flights on Monday to fly back as many as 157 students from the state stranded in strife-torn Manipur.

Member of Parliament M Bharat, who received 106 students at Hyderabad airport on Monday, said the government had identified 161 students from the state who were stranded in Imphal ever since the violence broke out. These students are pursuing their education in various institutions such as NIT, IIIT and the Central Agriculture University in the north-eastern state. The control room set up at AP Bhavan in Delhi managed to track the whereabouts of these students, enabling the authorities to streamline evacuation efforts.

Further, a team of officials from AP Bhavan has been deputed to Kolkata to receive the students and assist them in taking connecting flights to Hyderabad. From Hyderabad airport, APSRTC buses picked up the evacuees and took them to their respective hometowns.