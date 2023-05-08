  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh to bring back 157 students from strife-torn Manipur

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh to bring back 157 students from strife-torn Manipur
x
Highlights

Member of Parliament M Bharat receives 106 students

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh government has arranged two special flights on Monday to fly back as many as 157 students from the state stranded in strife-torn Manipur.

Member of Parliament M Bharat, who received 106 students at Hyderabad airport on Monday, said the government had identified 161 students from the state who were stranded in Imphal ever since the violence broke out. These students are pursuing their education in various institutions such as NIT, IIIT and the Central Agriculture University in the north-eastern state. The control room set up at AP Bhavan in Delhi managed to track the whereabouts of these students, enabling the authorities to streamline evacuation efforts.

Further, a team of officials from AP Bhavan has been deputed to Kolkata to receive the students and assist them in taking connecting flights to Hyderabad. From Hyderabad airport, APSRTC buses picked up the evacuees and took them to their respective hometowns.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X