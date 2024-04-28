Vijayawada: AP JAC seeks Form 12 for govt staff to cast postal ballots

Vijayawada : APJAC, Amaravati, leaders urged the Election Commission to give instructions to the district election officers and returning officers in the state to take necessary steps to ensure supply of Form 12 to all government employees, who are participating in the election duty and to cast their franchise without fail by postal ballot.

AP JAC, Amaravati, chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, state secretary P Damodara Rao and AP Revenue Services Association state general secretary K Ramesh Kumar on Saturday submitted a representation to the additional CEO of Election Commission Harendra Prasad at the AP Secretariat Velagapudi to this effect.

They requested the EC to direct the officials concerned to ensure supply of Form 12. They thanked the EC for extending date till May 1 to submit the Form 12 to cast postal ballot votes.

The JAC leaders also requested the EC to sanction one day leave in the first week of May 2024 to the government employees in the state to cast their postal ballot vote as done in Telangana state.

They said many government employees will attend the duty in other districts and so they may not cast their vote on the election day due to election duty and they need facility of postal ballot. They said it is the responsibility of all returning officers to provide Form 12 to all government employees attending the election duty on May 13 in the state.