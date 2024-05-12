A surprise gift for PM Modi in West Bengal on Mother’s Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the campaign trail to West Bengal on Sunday, received a pleasant surprise from the people while addressing a public gathering in Hooghly.

Two individuals brought hand-made portraits of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben to celebrate the mother-son bonding, on Mother’s Day. They kept flashing the portrait unless they got the attention of the Prime Minister, who urged them to hand it over to him with their name and details so that he could revert to them.

PM Modi acknowledged their endeavour and expressed gratitude for the heart-warming gesture and also added that he was highly moved by their love for him and his mother.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that May 12 is celebrated by the Western world as Mother’s Day but for us, every day is a Mother’s Day.

“People of this country celebrate their relationship with the mother, all 365 days. From Goddess Durga to Goddess Kali to Bharat Mata, we revere all of them, on all days of the year,” PM Modi said, evoking loud applause from the gathering.

While the individuals gifted the portraits to PM Modi, the latter expressed gratitude to them and said he would try to pen a reply to them.

The video of the heart-warming moment is gaining good traction on social media, with many lauding the individuals for making the day ‘special’ for PM Modi.

A few days ago, a video of the Prime Minister recalling his relationship with his mother went viral, where he said that this was for the first time that he is going to the polls without the blessings of his mother.

“This is for the first time when I will go to file nomination without touching my mother’s feet,” an emotional Prime Minister said in a TV interview.