Vijayawada: APERC agrees to issue power bills raised in March

Vijayawada: The AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) gave permission to the power distribution companies (discoms) to issue the bill in April provisionally as per the bill raised in March 2020 for all LT consumers whose meter readings are not taken.

The APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL submitted a request to the commission that they are unable to deploy meter readers to take readings of LT services at the consumer premises as stipulated in regulations due to lockdown to prevent Covid-19 pandemic.

APERC chairman Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy held discussions with commission members T Rama Singh and P Rajagopal Reddy on the request of discoms and finally accorded permission to issue the bill in April provisionally as per the bill raised in March keeping the extraordinary situation prevailed in the state in view.

The commission also made it clear that the acceptance is, however, subject to the further orders as may be passed after restoration of normal situation.