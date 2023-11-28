Vijayawada: Birth centenary of ‘Nataraja’ Venkateswara Rao grandly celebrated

Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samstha celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of ‘Nataraja’ K Venkateswara Rao at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam hall on Sunday.



On the occasion, a meeting was organised with actor-director S K Misro, writer-actor Y S Krishneswara Rao and actor-director MC Das. Speaking on this occasion, Das said that Venkateswara Rao was master for dialogue diction and drama designing. He also said that he had acted in many dramas and all the characters acted by him were well appreciated by the critics and public as well.

Y S Krishneswara Rao said, “Venkateswara Rao’s career serves as a guide for future generation artistes.” He said that lives of such personalities, their acting style and experiences should be documented.

Misro, a direct disciple of Venkateswara Rao, shared his experiences and feelings about Venkateswara Rao. Misro said that Venkateswara Rao’s approach to mould an artiste was very peculiar. He said he had always enjoyed working with Venkateswara Rao.

The meeting was presided over by Dontala Prakash, vice-president of Drusya Vedika. He said that Drusya Vedika will celebrate the centenary of Venkateswara Rao from November 2023 to November 2024 and all the programmes will be dedicated to him.

On this occasion, a classical dance programme was showcased by the students of Ghantasala Pavankumar. They performed Ganesha Stuthi, Annamacharya Kriti and Balakanaka Mani Chela. These dance items were performed by Tanmayi, Kavya, Meghana, Tanuja, Bhuvana, Hema, Yoshita, Mounisha, Lohita, Varshita, Getrasya and Chetana and they received appreciation from the audience.

A playlet titled ‘Jarugutunna Katha’ was staged by Aravinda Arts, Tadepalli. This was penned by Akella and directed by Gangotri Sayi. This was well received by the people present at the auditorium as this was connected to the present society. This drama was supported with music by K Satyanarayana Murthy, make-up by Seshagiri and technical assistance by Madhu. This programme was organised by Padmasree, Borra Naren, Kathi Syam Prasad and E Ramesh.