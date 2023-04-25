Vijayawada: Brahmana Cooperative Credit Society to distribute loans on May 2

Vijayawada (NTR district) : The Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Cooperative Credit Society will distribute loans to its members at Gayathri Convention Hall, Satyanarayanapuram, at 11 am on May 2.

Society senior branch manager HRL Srinivas, in a press release here on Monday, said the Society would hand over loans worth Rs 80 lakh to the members at the programme. He said Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu will be the chief guest. He informed that the Cooperative Credit Society will sanction loans under various schemes like Archaka Mithra, Arundhati scheme for Brahmin women, Vasishta loans for Brahmin men self-employment, business loans and mortgage loans. Awareness will be created on these schemes during loan distribution programme. He appealed to Brahmins to attend the loans distribution programme and avail the facility provided by the society. He said further information can be obtained from Mobile Nos 9502709946, 9281029466 and landline No 0866-2538448.