Vijayawada: CAs play key role in enhancing govt revenue

Vijayawada: The chartered accountants (CAs) strive to improve the government revenue and even in the turbulent coronavirus pandemic also, the government earned Rs 1 lakh crore due to the efforts of the CAs, said D Prasanna Kumar, central council member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) while addressing the members of the Vijayawada branch of the ICAI which celebrated 50 years of its existence here on Tuesday.

There is one more occasion to cheer the members of the Vijayawada branch—it had been adjudged the best branch in the country.

Prasanna Kumar said that the CAs are making sure to get the traders pay the correct tax to the government by way of the GST and the income tax. Complimenting the branch members for conducting various programmes for the benefit of the students and CAs, he said that it should remain exemplary branch in the country.

Recalling that the Vijayawada branch was established way back in 1971, Vijayawada branch chairman Godavari Srinivas Rao said at present the branch has 1,129 members and 5,000 students.

Since February when he had been elected chairman, he had introduced various programmes which resulted in bagging the best branch award. He said that the efforts of his predecessors led to the successful completion of 50 years.

Regional council members Naresh Chandra Gilli, Vijayawada branch secretary Gaddam Shrita Shireen, vice-chairman Purnachandra Rao, treasurer V Narendra Babu, SICA chairman N Kishore and others were present.