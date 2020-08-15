Vijayawada: Case against Yamini not good says BJP state chief Somu Veerraju

Vijayawada: BJP state president Somu Veerraju in a tweet on Saturday took exception to the filing of case against BJP activists Yamini Sarma for tweeting that the TTD did not telecast foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram temple at Ayodhya.

He said that it was not proper to register against Yamini alone when a number of BJP activists raised the same subject.

He said in another tweet that in fact, the foundation stone for the Ram temple was the dream of several centuries coming true.

The programme was live telecast by 250 channels throughout the world. It is really painful that TTD did not telecast the great incident.