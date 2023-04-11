Vijayawada: Central funds being diverted for State's schemes, alleges BJP

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State general secretary V Suryanarayana Raju described the YSRCP government as a 'Stickers' government' and criticised the Chief Minister for trying to portray as the State government's schemes the schemes that have been introduced by the Centre. He said Chief Minister Jagan affixed his own stickers to the Aarogyasri scheme, Rythu Bharosa and housing schemes even though all the above schemes were being funded by the Central government.

He explained that the Central government was providing Rs 5 lakh free medical services and providing Rs 6,000 to the farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Speaking to the media at the State party office here on Monday, Suryanarayana Raju alleged that the Chief Minister had diverted thousands of crores of rupees of Central funds and added that YSRCP leaders had exploited all resources in the State for personal gains.

The amount which is to be credited to the State exchequer was also exploited by the mining, sand and liquor mafia. Due to the adverse policies of the ruling party, the State has gone bankrupt, he said.

The BJP would protest against the anti-people's policies of the YS Jagan government. Raju said that former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy who had joined the party recently would soon visit the State office in Vijayawada.

He insisted that the BJP is the only alternative for people in the State who had been exploited by 'family and corrupt' parties..

He said that the BJP would be strengthened in the State through booth committees.