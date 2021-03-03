Vijayawada: City archer Jyothi Surekha to participate in world cup

Vijayawada: City's ace archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board has been selected for Indian team in compound women's category for world cup which starts in April 2021.

The Archery Association of India has conducted the selection trials at Sports Academy of India, Sonepat, Haryana in the last three days. Surekha set new national record in ranking round by scoring 710/720 by breaking her own national record of 709/720 which she set last year.

Jyothi Surekha has secured first rank in ranking round by scoring total points of 2808/2880. She won all seven matches in round robin round held for the top eight archers and got selected in the first place.