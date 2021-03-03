X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: City archer Jyothi Surekha to participate in world cup

Jyothi Surekha
x

Jyothi Surekha

Highlights

Vijayawada: City's ace archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board has been selected for Indian team in compound women's...

Vijayawada: City's ace archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board has been selected for Indian team in compound women's category for world cup which starts in April 2021.

The Archery Association of India has conducted the selection trials at Sports Academy of India, Sonepat, Haryana in the last three days. Surekha set new national record in ranking round by scoring 710/720 by breaking her own national record of 709/720 which she set last year.

Jyothi Surekha has secured first rank in ranking round by scoring total points of 2808/2880. She won all seven matches in round robin round held for the top eight archers and got selected in the first place.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X