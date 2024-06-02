  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Over 30 cars gutted in fire in Noida

Over 30 cars gutted in fire in Noida
x
Highlights

Around 35 cars were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a plot at Sector-8 in Noida on Sunday, a Fire Department official said.

Noida: Around 35 cars were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a plot at Sector-8 in Noida on Sunday, a Fire Department official said.

He said that the Skoda scrapped cars were kept in the vacant plot.

As per the Fire Department, the call regarding a blaze was received at 3:02 p.m.

“When we reached the spot, Skoda scrapped cars had caught fire. Six fire tenders were used to douse the flames and around 35 cars were gutted in the fire,” said a senior Fire Department official.

He said that no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X