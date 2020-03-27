 Top
Vijayawada: City student enters Guinness Book of Records

Vijayawada: Rahath Malladi, a 14-year-old student of Nirmala convent, Vijayawada, entered the Guinness Book of World Records for singing songs in many languages in a concert. He sang 105 songs in 105 languages continuously for seven-and-a-half-hours (approximately) on January 6, 2018 in Vijayawada.

The child prodigy covered all the languages of the English alphabet which include 36 Indian languages and 69 foreign languages. The Guinness Book of World Records sent a message related to it on Wednesday. Rahath is the student of Nirmala high school, Vijayawada. Chief guest of the concert was former deputy speaker of Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad. Other dignitaries attended the event were Dr N Parthasarathy, Dr MC Das, Dr Rajnath Bhat, Dr Arup Kumar, GH Gupta and others.

