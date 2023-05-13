Vijayawada: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy attends Raja Syamala Yagnam

Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka (108) Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, Sudarshana Sahitha Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Friday and took the Yagna Sankalpam. The Chief Minister offered special pujas at the goshala giving aarati to the sacred cow Kapila besides participating in Akhanda Deeparaadhana. Yagna purohits recited vedic hymns and blessed the Chief Minister.