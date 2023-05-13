Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Vijayawada: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy attends Raja Syamala Yagnam
Highlights
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka (108) Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, Sudarshana Sahitha Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Friday and took the Yagna Sankalpam.
Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka (108) Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, Sudarshana Sahitha Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Friday and took the Yagna Sankalpam. The Chief Minister offered special pujas at the goshala giving aarati to the sacred cow Kapila besides participating in Akhanda Deeparaadhana. Yagna purohits recited vedic hymns and blessed the Chief Minister.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS