Vijayawada: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for strengthening of anganwadi centres

Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to gather information from the village secretariats on the facilities available and those yet to be provided in anganwadi centres.

During a review on women and child welfare department on Thursday, the Chief Minister took stock of the progress of ongoing developmental works in anganwadi centres as part of the Nadu-Nedu programme. The officials informed the Chief Minister that currently works are being expedited in over 10,000 anganwadis upgrading them to foundation schools in the state. The Chief Minister asked the officials to speed up the works in the remaining 45,000 anganwadis on priority basis.

Instructing the officials to prepare and submit a report regarding proposals on the works to be undertaken in each anganwadi centre, he asked the officials also to gather the details of the facilities such as ceiling fans, lights, furniture and toilets. Focus should also be laid by the officials on keeping devices for monitoring the growth of children in anganwadis, besides directing them to fill up vacant anganwadi workers and anganwadi helper posts immediately.

The Chief Minister further said that officials should regularly monitor the anganwadis and keep a vigil on their supervisors to improve the conditions there.

While reviewing the progress of the women and child welfare department, he asked the officials to fill vacant posts in the department and formulate an effective Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding the distribution process under Sampoorna Poshana on par with the distribution of pensions being carried out efficiently in the state.

Women and child welfare minister K V Ushasri Charan, principal secretary (women and child welfare) M Ravichandra, finance secretary K V V Satyanarayana, schools education commissioner (infrastructure) K Bhaskar, AP State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited vice-chairman and managing director Veerapandian, AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation MD Ahmed Babu, women and child welfare department director M Vijaya Suneetha and other officials were present.