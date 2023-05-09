Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release grievance redressal toll-free number today

Vijayawada : Aiming to provide better and quality solutions to grievances pertaining to welfare schemes and government services, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to virtually launch Jaganannaku Chebudaam-1902 toll-free number at his camp office on Tuesday.

As part of the new initiative, people having any personal grievances in receiving YSR Pension Kanuka, getting ration card and any other problems in receiving government services pertaining to farmers, women, senior citizens can directly call the toll-free number ‘Jaganannaku Chebudaam’ @ 1902.

Immediately after receiving a grievance call on 1902 an YSR (Your Service Request) ID will be given after registering the grievance. Timely updates will be given through SMSs regarding the status of the grievance.

As part of the Jaganannaku Chebudam, people will be able to directly connect with the Chief Minister’s office besides project monitoring units to get their grievances addressed at the highest level.