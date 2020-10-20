Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan to attend Police Martyrs Day function tomorrow

Vijayawada: Krishna district administration has begun preparations to conduct the Police Martyrs Commemoration Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on October 21. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, state DGP D Gautam Sawang and other officials will attend the police martyrs day function. The CM will arrive the stadium at 8 am.

Collector Md Imtiaz, commissioner of police B Srinivasulu, DCP Harsha Vardhan visited the stadium and instructed the officials to begin the preparations. The Collector instructed the officials to ensure rainwater not stagnated at the stadium. He said there is possibility of heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He instructed that the police personnel who are participating in the martyrs day function to go for the Covid test and all staff should be given rain coasts as they have to perform duty in the rains. He said the DGP D Gautam Sawang would arrive the stadium at 7.45 am and CM at 8 am.

He instructed the officials that all arrangements should be made keeping in view of the Covid guidelines and physical distance should be maintained and the event will be concluded at 9.20 am.