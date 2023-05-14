  • Menu
Vijayawada: Congress celebrates Karnataka win

Vijayawada: Congress celebrates Karnataka win
APCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju, other Congress leaders and activists celebrate victory of party in Karnataka at the APCC office in Vijayawada on Saturday

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju said the Congress registered a historic win in Karnataka Assembly polls which, he said, would boost the prospects in Telangana. Rudra Raju along with the party leaders and leaders celebrated the Congress victory in Karnataka at the party state office Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Saturday.

Congress leaders celebrated the victory by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. Later, briefing the media, the APCC chief said the party leaders from Andhra Pradesh actively participated in the Assembly election campaign in Karnataka and canvassed in the areas in which Telugu people live in sizeable numbers.

He said victory of Congress is the victory of people of Kannada people. Karnataka Assembly elections are semi-finals for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress had proved the predictions of experts and election surveys, he said.

The PCC chief expressed confidence that Congress would register victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister.

He said the Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders had worked in co-ordination with the Karnataka Congress leaders in the elections.

Party leaders Sunkara Padmasri, Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, Lam Tantia Kumari, Kolanukonda Sivaji, Khaja Mohiddin and others participated in the celebrations.

