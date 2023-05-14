Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Vijayawada: Congress celebrates Karnataka win
APCC chief Rudra Raju says the victory will boost the prospects of party in Telangana
Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju said the Congress registered a historic win in Karnataka Assembly polls which, he said, would boost the prospects in Telangana. Rudra Raju along with the party leaders and leaders celebrated the Congress victory in Karnataka at the party state office Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Saturday.
Congress leaders celebrated the victory by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. Later, briefing the media, the APCC chief said the party leaders from Andhra Pradesh actively participated in the Assembly election campaign in Karnataka and canvassed in the areas in which Telugu people live in sizeable numbers.
He said victory of Congress is the victory of people of Kannada people. Karnataka Assembly elections are semi-finals for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress had proved the predictions of experts and election surveys, he said.
The PCC chief expressed confidence that Congress would register victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister.
He said the Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders had worked in co-ordination with the Karnataka Congress leaders in the elections.
Party leaders Sunkara Padmasri, Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, Lam Tantia Kumari, Kolanukonda Sivaji, Khaja Mohiddin and others participated in the celebrations.