Vijayawada: Congress vows to continue its fight against autocratic policies of Centre

VIJAYAWADA : Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Ranjeet Ranjan has said the Congress party would protect democracy in the country and strongly oppose the autocratic policies of the BJP government.

She alleged that the BJP was trying to kill democracy in the country by suppressing the voice of opposition parties.

Ranjan addressed a public meeting 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' at Gymkhana Grounds here on Monday. She said the Congress party was organising 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' across the country opposing the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha membership.

She criticised the Central government for the haste shown in suspending Rahul Gandhi after a local court in Gujarat convicted him in a defamation case.

She alleged that the BJP was trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition parties and made it clear that the Congress party would oppose it and fight to save the democracy in the country.

She said the suspension of Rahul Gandhi is not just an issue faced by the Congress party but it is an attempt to kill democracy. She said the Congress party has launched nation-wide Satyagraha opposing the disqualification of the former AICC chief.

APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju, former Union Ministers M M Pallam Raju, J D Seelam, former Rajya Sabha MP KVP Ramachandra Rao, former ministers N Raghuveera Reddy, Konathala Ramakrishna, PCC working president Mastan Vali and other leaders participated in the public meeting.