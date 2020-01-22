Vijayawada: Corporation Bank conducts business review conference

Vijayawada: Corporation Bank conducted a business review conference in Vijayawada at hotel Mid City on Wednesday.

Guardians general manager G Guru Harinatha Rao inaugurated the conference and guided the branches for business development along with good service to the customers by all means.

Deputy General manager and zonal head B Srinivasa Setty in his speech stressed the need to give more and more housing and home loans under the festival offers with quick sanctions.

All branch managers have shown confidence that they are performing to the expectation customers and canvass welfare schemes like Prime Minister social security schemes.

In the conference, Agm and Deputy Zonal Head C SJanaki, Vijayawada zonal office staff and 74 branch heads were present