Vijayawada : Counter Oppn campaign on TIDCO houses: CM

Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the housing department officials to nail the Opposition campaign over TIDCO houses and send across the message to the people that the government has spent over Rs 21,000 crore so far on construction.

At a review on housing at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that a lot of bad propaganda is being carried out by the TDP which abandoned construction of the TIDCO houses for the poor during its rule while the present government is completing their construction and handing them over to the beneficiaries along with basic infrastructure.

Asking the officials to lay the facts before the people so they would not be carried away by the vicious propaganda of the Opposition, he said officials should also concentrate pm providing drainage and other basic facilities in Jagananna colonies. Officials told him that Rs 21,000 crore was spent on TIDCO houses in the last 45 months as against Rs 8,723.08 crore by the TDP government.

The present government spent over Rs 482 crore as it has given 50 per cent concession on the payments made by the beneficiaries in TDP rule, besides giving a benefit of Rs 12,011 crore through free registrations to an additional 2.62 lakh beneficiaries and arranging Rs 1,875 crore bank loans through tie -up with banks.

It also spent Rs 9,044 crore towards HUDCO loan repayments and construction of houses and provision of basic infrastructure.

While there were no registrations of TIDCO houses between 2015 and 2019, 1,55,673 houses were registered and 48,172 houses were handed over to the beneficiaries in the last 45 months, officials told him. They said completed houses would be handed over to another 1.50 lakh beneficiaries by June and 1.12 lakh beneficiaries by December.

They said Rs 10,203 crore was spent on housing in the 2022-23 while a target of Rs 15,810 crore is fixed for the present fiscal.

They further said that 3,40,741 houses were completed and 4,67,551 housing units are ready for completion as part of the housing for all poor people,

They also said that they are taking all measures to ensure quality of the construction as per the directions of the Chief Minister.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh, municipal administration minister A Suresh, chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, AP State Housing Corporation chairman D Dorababu, TIDCO chairman J Prasanna Kumar, special chief secretaries Y Sri Lakshmi (municipal administration and urban development), K Vijayanand (energy) and Ajay Jain (housing), finance secretary K V V Satyanarayana, special secretary (housing) Mohammad Deewan, APSHC MD G. Lakshmi Shah, AP TIDCO MD Ch. Sridhar, mines and geology director V G Venkata Reddy and other officials attended the review meeting.