Vijayawada: Covid-19 cases touch 266 in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Covid-19 positive cases rose to 266 in Krishna district by Sunday with eight more new cases reported.



By Saturday, 258 cases were reported in the district. For two consecutive days, 12 and eight cases were registered in the district on Saturday and Sunday respectively. In spite of the strict implementation of lockdown rules, the Covid-19 cases are reported in the district particularly from Vijayawada.

The district administration so far conducted 12,582 Covid-19 tests. A total of 10,752 tested negative. In all, 212 cases are active and 1,564 reports of Covid-19 tests are yet to be received.

A total of 612 persons are in 34 quarantine centres in the district, said Collector A Md Imtiaz on Sunday.

Krishna district is in the third place in the state after Kurnool and Guntur districts, which have positive cases of 466 and 319 respectively.

The fourth phase of door-to-door survey conducted in the district was completed by 93 per cent, said the collector. He said the teams have covered 12.54 lakh families by Sunday against the 13.76 lakh families proposed in the fourth phase of the survey.