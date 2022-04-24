Vijayawada CP denies permission for Chalo CMO program, warns of strict action

Vijayawada CP Kantirana said that there is n permission for 'Chalo CMO' call given by UTF. He said no employees should participate in the CMO event on Monday. He explained that legal action would be taken against those involved in the incident. CP said that Police Act 30 will be in force in Vijayawada and asserted that section 144 is also said to be in force.

It is learned that under the auspices of UTF, the Chalo CMO was called on in demand for the abolition of CPS and fulfillment of the promise given by CM Jagan.

Meanwhile, leaders preparing for the event are being placed under house arrest by police everywhere. It is learned that UTF leaders are saying that they will carry out the Chalo CMO program in even if the police interfere.

UTF leaders reminded that Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had abolished CPS and were implementing the old pension scheme. It is alleged that the financial situation in the respective states was also dire, however CPS was abolished in the interest of the employees. They are demanding that the government implement the election promise immediately.