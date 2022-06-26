Vijayawada : Cycle tracks to check air pollution

Vijayawada : Collector S Delhi Rao appreciated the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation's (VMC) initiative to provide cycling track to check the pollution on the roads. He said bicycles will help in reducing the air pollution in the city. Collector along with the mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinkar, VMC corporators and bicycle lovers participated in the cycle rally which started from sub-collector's office to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Saturday. The VMC organised the rally as part of the "National Clean Air" programme. Addressing on the occasion, collector said he was delighted to part in the bicycle rally and congratulated the VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar.

VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar said the VMC in co-ordination with the police department is trying to set up bicycle tracks on the main roads in the city to check pollution. He said the rally was organised to create awareness among the people on air pollution. He said VMC aims to make Vijaywada, a pollution free city. He said the suggestions of the cycle clubs and other organisation will be taken to curb pollution. Commissioner stressed upon the need to increase use of bicycles. Mayor Bhagyalakshmi and others also spoke on the occasion. Central constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu, YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash and several other corporators participated in the rally.