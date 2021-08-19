Vijayawada: Dead body found in a car, police files a case of mysterious death

In a shocking incident, a dead body was found in a car parked in front of Mogalrajpuram Manor Plaza. The deceased has been identified as Rahul of Thadigadapa, owner of ZXN Cylinders Company, which is located at Cheruvu Madhavaram of G Kondur mandal.

Going into the details, the family members of the deceased complained to the Penamaluru police station on Thursday morning after he left home on Wednesday evening and did not return.

Police who immediately entered the scene found the deceased based on the location of the mobile tower near Manor food plaza In Vijayawada. Immediately the police came there and found the body in the car while the clues team gathered the evidence. Police have registered a case of a suspicious death in the incident. The car door was opened and the dead body was sent for the postmortem.