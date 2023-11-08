Vijayawada: Device designed to monitor employee productivity

Vijayawada: Prof Ramineni Sivaram Prasad of Department of Business Administration in Acharya Nagarjuna University had designed a smart device to monitor and analyse the productivity of employees by tracking activities with the help of Internet of Things (IOT). He was granted the patent rights under the provisions of Patents and Designs Act, 2000.



Prof Prasad said that greater availability of remote work options is one way that employee productivity is improving. The IOT is the tool that frees up resources and time, which are the most crucial means of productivity.

IOT allows employees to concentrate on the business rather than managing operational responsibilities. He pointed out that businesses that use the internet of things have a competitive advantage.

This might lead to creation of intelligent infrastructure and past management systems everywhere, enhancing the workers’ productivity and making society more effective, he said. At this juncture, he had designed a smart device for monitoring and tracking employee efficiency and productivity by using IOT, he said.

Right now, a new era of business productivity is just around the corner. IOT, or the one moniker we are familiar with the internet of things, has enabled the birth of very sophisticated connected gadgets.

However, IOT is practical in helping firms cut costs and dramatically boost revenues. In fact, according to one research, the IOT’s increased productivity may bring in $ 1.2 trillion globally.