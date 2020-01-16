Vijayawada: DGP, CP urged to cooperate with peaceful protests

Vijayawada: Members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti headed by JAC leaders A Shiva Reddy and RV Swamy on Thursday appealed to the Director General of Police Gautam Sawang and Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao seeking cooperation of the police in conducting peaceful protests demanding continuation of the capital city at Amaravati.

In a three-page petition submitted to both the higher officials, the JAC leaders recalled the highhandedness of the police during the recent women's rally in the city and attacks on the farmers who have been agitating in a peaceful way at Amaravati.

The DGP was requested to provide permission and protection for taking out such rallies. The JAC leaders appealed to the DGP and Commissioner of Police to make sure that such incidents did not occur once again.

JAC members Paruchuri Kiran Kumar, Prof Srinivas, Prakasam Rao, Sadasiva Rao, Yalamanchili Anjani and K Vijayalakshmi also accompanied the leaders.