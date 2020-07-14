Vijayawada: DGP Gautam Sawang launches Operation Muskan Covid-19

Vijayawada: Director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Tuesday launched the Operation Muskaan Covid-19 aimed at rescuing the street children, run away children, child labour from the workplaces and the public places. He inaugurated the sixth phase of Operation Muskan by flagging off vehicles allotted to Vijayawada and Guntur at the state police office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said with the help of donors, the police department was distributing Covid-19 kits to the rescued children in the state. The kits contain multi-vitamin tablets, tooth brush, paste, thermal scanner, masks, sanitisers, etc., and Covid-19 tests would be conducted on the rescued children. He said the kits were already sent to all the districts in the state and the local police would conduct medical camps for rescued children.

Sawang said the Operation Muskan would be held from July 14 to 20 and the police would work in co-ordination with the departments of women and child welfare, labour, education, medical and health, juvenile justice and others and the rescued children would be sent to child care institutions, hostels, rehabilitations, NGOs homes, etc.,

He said so far, 8,200 children were rescued in five phases of Muskaan raid carried out in the state. CID additional DG P V Sunil Kumar, additional DG, law and order, Ravi Sankar Ayyannar and officials from other departments attended the inauguration event.