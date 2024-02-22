Vijayawada District Congress president Gundlakunta Sriramulu slams govt. For supressing opposition party

Vijayawada District Congress president Gundlakunta Sriramulu emphasized that obstructing Congress leaders who are advocating for public issues violates their rights. He stated that they will ally with similar parties in the state for the 2024 elections. PCC president YS Sharmila is scheduled to meet with state secretaries of left parties on the 23rd of this month, with further actions to be announced after discussions.

Sriramulu highlighted that public meetings organized by the Congress party are addressing crucial issues like guarantees of partition and capital. AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge and other national leaders will participate in an upcoming open meeting in Anantapur on the 26th of this month. Sriramulu expressed that the public supports Rahul's leadership at the centre, and he dismissed the chance of Jagan becoming Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again.

Sriramulu affirmed that the people are prepared to elect the Congress party both nationally and in the state in the upcoming elections. He emphasized that the Congress manifesto will prioritize women's issues, with actions planned to prevent crimes against women.