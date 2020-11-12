Vijayawada: Durga temple to take up renovation work soon

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple (Durga temple) administration will soon take up development works at the cost of Rs18.10 crore.

The State government has sanctioned Rs70 crore for the development of the Durga temple. In the first phase, four development works will be executed at a cost of Rs18.10 crore and tender is being floated.

Prasadam Potu (Prasadam making building) will be constructed at a cost of Rs 8.50 crore. Tenders are invited to allot the works within two months. Sivalayam in the temple will be developed at a cost of Rs 5.60 crore and Sivalayam Prakaram will be built at a cost of Rs2 crore.

Electrical and cable wires will be replaced at a cost of Rs 2 crore to check mishaps, said a senior officer supervising the engineering works. In the second phase, the temple administration will build Anna Prasadam building and Kesakhandanasala for the tonsure of devotees visiting the temple.

Recently, the temple trust board chairman P Somi Naidu and temple executive officer M V Suresh Babu and other officials discussed the proposed works. The temple was reopened after nearly three months of lockdown and recently Dasara celebrations were held from October 17 to 25 with Covid guidelines followed by the staff and devotees.