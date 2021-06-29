Vijayawada: Ex gratia sought for contract nurses died of Covid

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Government Nurses Association on Monday requested the State government to extend help to the families of the nurses died due to Covid while working on outsourcing and contract basis.

The association leaders said contract and outsourcing nurses while discharging duties infected with Covid and lost their lives.

The association president D Manjula Devi and general secretary R Siva Kumar in a press release urged the government to extend the benefits to the kin of the diseased nurses.

They said the State and central governments announced insurance and ex-gratia to the kin of the regular nurses died due to Covid and added that the same can be applied to the nurses working on contract and outsourcing basis.