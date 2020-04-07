Vijayawada: Farmers will get MSP for paddy said Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha

Vijayawada: The State government will make sure that the farmers will get minimum support price for paddy during the rabi season, said Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha.



She said, in a statement here on Tuesday, that already 267 paddy purchase centres were set up in the district.

The Joint Collector said the civil supply officials and the rice millers were given instructions on the availability of gunny bags for purchasing paddy, storing in warehouses, custom milling, quick delivery and rice supply to the ration cardholders and other issues.

Likewise, the Sub-Collectors, the RDOs, the Tahsildars and Agriculture Department officials were also given suggestions regarding the purchasing of paddy in the purchasing centres, the farmers bringing the paddy to the centres for sale to get remunerative price announced by the State government and others.

She said if anybody wants to know more details of rabi paddy purchase at the paddy purchase centres may call the dial your joint collector on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am. She recalled that similar dial your joint collector programme was conducted during the kharif season last year to solve the problems of the farmers.