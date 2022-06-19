Vijayawada: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy releases AP Polycet-2022 results

Vijayawada : Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy released AP Polycet-2022 results here on Saturday. Of the total 1,31,608 candidates who appeared for the examination 91.84 per cent candidates qualified.

Of these, the qualification percentage among boys is 90.56% and girls is 93.96%. The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) conducted the entrance examination for admission into polytechnic diploma courses.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendranath Reddy said that Alluri Sitarama Raju district stood in first place with 98.39 pass percentage. Chella Satya Harshita of East Godavari scored first rank with 119 marks followed by Alluri HS Nihasta second rank with 119 marks and T Saibhavyasri of Kakinada district with 118 marks. The Minister said that there was an improvement in polytechnic entrance examination pass percentage during the last three years. He said while the pass percentage stood at 80.19 per cent in 2018 this year it has reached 91.84 per cent.

The Minister said 500 digital class rooms were developed in polytechnic colleges. He said online training programmes were being conducted following an agreement with Mumbai IIT. The Kalyanadurgam and Kuppam polytechnic colleges got National Board of Education recognition and another 16 polytechnic colleges will get recognition soon.

Buggana said to improve employment opportunities for students, new courses including artificial intelligence, 3D graphics, animation, multimedia, cloud computing, big data, communication and computer network courses were introduced. He said a skill university would be set up at State-level and skill hubs will be set up at district-level to impart training to students.

Skill development and training Principal Secretary Sourab Gour, Technical Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar, secretary K Vijayabhaskar and others were present.