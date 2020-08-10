Vijayawada fire mishap: Preliminary probe reveals key facts over the incident

Ahead of committee's report that was constituted for the probe into the fire mishap at covid care centre set up at Swarna Palace hotel in Vijayawada, the preliminary investigation by the police has revealed some sensational facts over the massive accident held at a hotel that was taken for lease by Ramesh Hospital.

Despite there are reports that the fire accident has happened due to the short circuit, there are another facts related to the incident.

As per the sources, the Ramesh hospital management, which had set up the covid centre in Swarna Palace has violated all the rules and regulations stipulated to set up q covid centre. The preliminary investigation states that there is no proper infrastructure as the hotel a very old, which was made of wooden blocks. It is noted that there is no proper electrical Infrastructure and the management has overseen the facilities which led to the major cause of the accident.

The fire department officials who had brought down the fires after receiving information had found some irregularities in the hotel. They said that there are fire safety equipments and other equipment in the hotel to prevent the fire accidents. They confirmed that lack of facilities and infrastructure at the covid centre at Swarna Palace has led to the loss of lives. Further it was revealed that the Ramesh hospital management has not acquired the NOC amd other permissions to hold the covid care centre at the hotel. However, as the committee headed by Joint collector is due to submit its repor in 48 hours, it remains to be seen what facts committee would report.

The massive fire accident was reported on Sunday morning at 5, which claimed 10 lives and 21 succumbed to injuries who are said to be stable. While the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs. 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of the deceased.