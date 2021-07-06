Vijayawada: Foodgrains worth Rs 2,480 crore distributed to poor

Vijayawada: Food grains worth Rs 2,480 crore distributed to the people of Andhra Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme since Covid lockdown began in the State in March 2020, said Amaresh Kumar, Andhra Regional General Manager, Food Corporation of India.

He said the FCI has taken initiative to transport the food grains to every nook and corner of the State to ensure delivery of food grains to the eligible families during the Covid pandemic time.

Addressing the media conference at the Food Corporation of India Andhra regional office here on Monday, Amaresh Kumar said the FCI supplied 1.3 lakh metric tons of food grains from March 2020 to June 2021.

The Covid-19 devastated the economy of the nation and crores of people lost their livelihood working in organised and unorganised sectors.

He said the Union government had taken initiative to distribute the ration free of cost to the eligible poor people, migrant workers and other victims of the Covid pandemic.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the central government distributed 5 kg food grains to each family worth to 84 crore people. Giving details of the rice procurement, he said the FCI and State government procured 55.36 lakh metric tons rice during 2019-20.

He said 40.47 lakh metric tons of rice was already procured for the year 2020-21 and another 13.46 lakh tons of rice would be purchased by September 2021.

He said the FCI has 8.67 lakh metric tons of rice and the State government has 8 lakh metric tons of rice till date.

He informed that the Union ministry of Food started distribution of fortified rice to 9.25 crore children in the country under the Midday Meals scheme. FCI Andhra region deputy general manager Sridevi was also present in the press meet.