Vijayawada: Free coaching for Polycet-2023 across Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Commissioner of State Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani said that polytechnic education is the best way to get job opportunities at a very young age. As part of the measures to divert youth towards polytechnic education, free Polycet-2023 entrance coaching is being provided in all government polytechnics. Conferences are being organised across the State to create awareness among tenth class students.

Nagarani explained that while the first batch of coaching process of Polycet has already started on April 17, another batch is starting from April 24. Every trained student is provided with free study material in English and Telugu media.

She said that Polycet-2023 is being conducted in 410 examination centres in 61 towns across the State on May 10 for admission into public and private polytechnics and about 1.5 lakh students will appear for this examination.

For this entrance examination, the government has fixed 50 marks from Mathematics, 40 marks from Physics and 30 marks from Chemistry of tenth class syllabus, totalling 120 marks. The exam will be conducted in two hours.

OC and BC students appearing for the entrance exam should pay entrance fee of Rs 400 and ST and SC students have to pay Rs100 at the nearest government polytechnic or through website https://polycetap.nic.in before April 30.

The Commissioner said that along with 84 government polytechnics and 176 private polytechnics across the State, they can get admission in Bethancherla (Nandyala district), Maidukuru (Kadapa district), Guntakallu (Anantapuram district) government polytechnics, which are starting from this academic year.

She explained that while there are 10 government women's polytechnics and two minority polytechnics especially for girls across the State, the government will run nine more Adarsh Ashram polytechnics for the advancement of ST and SC students with free accommodation and teaching facilities.

Each eligible student, admitted through Policet-2023, will get a three-year 'PRAGATI' scholarship of Rs 50,000 per annum. Fee reimbursement facility is being provided to students through Jagananna Vidya Devena. The Commissioner made it clear that polytechnic courses designed according to modern technology requirements will be taught by highly qualified and experienced faculty.

Commissioner Nagarani said that the Department of Technical Education is implementing a special plan to provide significant employment opportunities to students, who have completed 3-year polytechnic diploma. Sports meets are organised to develop sportsmanship among students and Tech Fest is organised to bring out the hidden talents, she added.

Technical Education Board Secretary Vijaya Bhaskar stated that following the special orders of the Commissioner of Technical Education, the modernisation of laboratories and better accommodation has been undertaken in all the government polytechnics across the State.

Students were advised to apply for Polycet-2023 in the context of completion of 10th class exams. For more details, they can contact helpline number 08645-293151, 7901620551/557/567.