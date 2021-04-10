Vijayawada: Government depts told to form panels for safety of women staff

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission on Friday issued instructions to all government departments to form internal committees to receive complaints from women employees regarding harassment at workplace.

Vasireddy Padma, chairperson of the Mahila Commission sent directions to all departments right from the Chief Secretary to the Collectors of districts on the importance of forming complaint receiving committees and onus of the heads of departments to protect women employees from harassment at workplace.

Padma reminded the officials that it was their responsibility to implement the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. She also recalled the directions were given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to form the committees during the celebration of International Women's Day on March 8 this year.

She said that the Commission has been receiving complaints from several women employees on sexual harassment. In this backdrop, it is high time the departments should form committees and implement the Act in letter and spirit, she said.

The departmental heads should make sure that the women are protected and they should send the action taken reports to the Commission from time to time.

She warned that the Commission would not tolerate a lackadaisical attitude in this aspect.

Padma said that the committees should be formed up to district level and the project directors of the Women and Child Welfare department should take initiative in this respect.

She requested the district Collectors to review the working of these committees periodically.