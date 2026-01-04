Samanta gets 70th honorary doctorate

Bhubaneswar: In yet another recognition of his tireless work in the fields of education, social transformation and humanitarian service, Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS, received honorary degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc) from JECRC University, Jaipur, during its 9th Annual Convocation Ceremony on Saturday. O P Agrawal, Chairman, JECRC University, presented the honorary doctorate in the presence of other eminent persons to Samanta.

Achyuta Samanta also delivered his address as chief guest on the occasion. JECRC Foundation is a 25-year-old two-winged educational institution, with over 25,000 students.This prestigious honour marks the 70th honorary doctorate awarded to Samanta by JECRC University and other universities from across the globe, reaffirming his unparalleled contribution to empowering the underprivileged through education. Samanta expressed his gratitude to JECRC University for conferring the Honorary Doctorate upon him.