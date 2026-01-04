Pujari pledges to boost hockey

Jharsuguda: State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari participated in a hockey match at the playground of Pithinda School in Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district and distributed hockey equipment to the players of Pithinda School and Muralipali School.

Pujari promised sports enthusiasts and players that to promote and popularise the game of hockey, he would take steps to provide equipment and fields to 50 schools in the district.

He was happy to learn that children from this area had taken part in the State-level hockey competition. He thanked the local OPGC for providing equipment.

Later, during a meeting, Hockey Association of Odisha (HAO) vice-president Jeeban Mohanty presented a report on the progress of hockey in the district in the last four years.

HAO secretary Sanatan Sahu indicated there is a strong interest in the game of hockey in the area and requested an upgraded hockey ground.