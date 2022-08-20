Vijayawada: Government employees insist on old pension scheme

Vijayawada: Government employees made it clear to the ministers committee that old pension system should be implemented. The meeting convened by ministers committee with employees associations continued for a stretch of more than five hours at the Secretariat on Friday. The committee said a decision will be taken on abolition of contributory pension scheme (CPS) after a series of discussions with employees associations.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the officials are carrying out an exercise to know the additional burden on state government if old pension scheme was implemented. Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the state government is in favour of employees welfare but has to take into consideration financial burden. He sought cooperation of employees associations to resolve the issue.

Chief secretary (HR) finance Chiranjeevi Chowdary, secretary N Gulzar, GAD secretary H Arun Kuar, govt advisor (employees welfare) N Chandrasekhar Reddy, AP NGOs Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, AP Secretariat Association secretary Venkatrami Reddy, AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, AP Government Employees Association president K R Suryanarayana and others participated in the meeting.