Vijayawada: Government releases 348.03 crore for unorganised workers' insurance

Vijayawada: Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, Commissioner of the Information and Public Relations Department, Ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government and member of the Covid-19 State-level Task Force said in a statement here on Friday that the government has issued permission to the Special Commissioner of Labour to utilise Rs 348.03 crore from the funds available from Andhra Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board to enable the government to carry out insurance schemes for building workers during the corona crisis.

He also said that the permission has been accorded to release an amount of Rs 158.32 crore towards top up as state component under PMJJBY-YSR Bima Convergence scheme for the period from June 1-2019 to March 31-2020 and also towards premium of Rs.189.71 crore payable to Life Insurance Corporation of India for the period December 1-2019 to May 31-2020 in the interest of dependant families of unorganised workers.