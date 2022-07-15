Vijayawada: Hoist tricolour on every house, people urged

Vijayawada: Chief secretary Sameer Sharma appealed to people to hoist national flag on every house, school and shop from August 11 to 17 as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Addressing a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Thursday, the chief secretary said that officials should take initiative for participation of 90 lakh self-help group women in the programme. He said officials of rural development and panchayat raj should make the programme a success.

He directed the officials to give more publicity to the programme by screening publicity material in theatres and arranging hoardings and flexies.

Special chief secretary of cultural affairs Rajat Bhargava said 1.26 crore families were present in the state and every family should hoist national flag on their houses.