Vijayawada-Hyderabad Highway cleared after floods at Munneru recedes

Heavy rains have been affecting the Telugu states, leading to disruptions in traffic and rescue operations. In Krishna district, floods caused water to enter the national highway at Aitavaram, resulting in a 24-hour halt in traffic. Thousands of vehicles were stranded on the road, and regular services between Vijayawada and Hyderabad by TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) were also cancelled.

However, the situation has improved recently, and vehicular movement has resumed on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. The police have allowed vehicles to pass after the floodwaters receded in Munneru. During the period when vehicles were stopped, the police and revenue officials actively participated in rescue operations, helping to rescue those trapped in the flood.

Meanwhile, as the low-pressure system weakened and the southwest monsoon activity reduced, the intensity of the rains decreased. Since Friday, the precipitation has been limited to light showers. These changes in weather patterns indicate a decline in overall rainfall.

Kamavaram of Kurnool district recorded maximum rainfall of 1.2 cm on Friday. Elsewhere, no more than a centimeter of rain fell. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that light to moderate rains will occur at one or two places in the state for the next three days.