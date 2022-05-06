Vijayawada: Irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu attributes delay to 'lapses' of TDP govt

Vijayawada: Minister for irrigation Ambati Rambabu said that previous TDP government is responsible for delay in completion of Polavaram project. "The project works were delayed due to damage to diaphragm wall because of lapses of TDP government. The state government will take initiative to complete the project works," he said.

Rambabu inspected the Polavaram project works on Thursday. Later, speaking to media persons, he said that Central Water Commission (CWC) noticed the damage of diaphragm wall and IIT expert team from Chennai inspected the it. Both the Central and state government departments have to take a decision on repairing diaphragm wall. He said three options were left for repairing diaphragm wall: Constructing parallel diaphragm wall, constructing a wall near the damaged part and capping of the damaged portion. Blaming the TDP government for the damage to diaphragm wall, the minister said the previous government took hasty decisions for publicity sake and constructed diaphragm wall even before completion of cofferdam. He said the cofferdam was washed away due to floods resulting in loss of Rs 400 crore. He said that the state government resumed works by filling the gaps of cofferdam. The minister made it clear that there is no question of reducing the height of Polavaram project. Referring to resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) package, the minister said the state government is keen on providing R&R packages up to 41.15 contour.