Vijayawada: JAC Amaravati leaders submit representation to Chief Secretary K Jawahar Reddy

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Leaders of AP JAC Amaravati and Contract and Outsourcing Employees' JAC submitted a representation to Chief Secretary K Jawahar Reddy on Monday at the AP secretariat, Velagapudi and explained the problems being faced by the contract and outsourcing employees in the State.

The contract and outsourcing employees have mentioned their demands in the memorandum and requested the Chief Secretary to resolve their long pending problems.

Amaravati JAC leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, P Damodar Rao, TV Phani Perraju, contract and outsourcing employees union leaders K Suman, Allam Suresh and others were among those, who met the Chief Secretary.