Vijayawada: JAC cancels Bakrid Namaz at IGMC Stadium on Aug 1

Vijayawada: Muslim Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday decided to cancel the Bakrid Namaz (prayers) to be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium (IGMC) on August 1 in view of the Covid guidelines.



The JAC leaders in a meeting on Saturday decided not to conduct the Namaz on Bakrid festival (Eid ul Zuha) at the IGMC Stadium. Every year, the JAC conducts Namaz at the IGMC Stadium and more than 10,000 worshippers attend the mass prayers.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, this year the JAC cancelled the proposed prayers, said Shaik Muneer Ahmed, JAC convener. In a statement, Muneer has appealed to the Muslims to follow Covid guidelines and offer prayers at their respective homes.

He said many people were infected with coronavirus and it is safe to pray at the homes. He also suggested Muslims to maintain physical distance and attend Namaz in mosques in limited numbers.

He suggested to wear masks without fail and follow Covid guidelines.

Other leaders Syed Akbar, Md Fayaz, Shaik Anwar, Dr Kalesha Vali and others attended the meeting.