Vijayawada: Kaladarshini summer camp concludes

Vijayawada : Summer camp was concluded at Kaladarshini, Institute of Fine Arts and Culture, at Andhra Loyola Campus here on Sunday. The summer camp is back after a three-year hiatus due to Covid pandemic and it was hosted from May 2 to 28.

Summer Fine Arts camp includes painting, carnatic classical music, violin, guitar, tabla, keyboard, western keyboard, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, western dance, painting, folk dance and others.

Director G Rayappa said the purpose of resuming the summer fine arts programme for kids was to impart training and raise awareness among young aspiring talented children and help them grow into mature and skilled artistes. It was a feast for the eyes, he added.

Almost 350 students participated in this camp which includes accommodation with a Go Green environment organized by Fathers and Sisters.

On the last day of the summer camp, valedictory was conducted to encourage the talents of the students showcased during the fine arts camp.

Dr Francis Xavier, Director of Andhra Loyola Engineering and Technology, Kiran Kumar, Faculty of Andhra Loyola College and others attended.