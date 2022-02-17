Vijayawada: Minister Adimulapu Suresh warns teachers against harassment of girl students

Vijayawada: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh warned that stern action will be taken against teachers, if they harass girl students. The Minister expressed ire on the incident that took place at Balesu Primary School, Gumma Lakshmipuram mandal, Vizianagaram district.

In a press release released here on Thursday, Suresh said that education department officials have taken action and suspended Headmaster Swami Naidu and teacher Suryanarayana, who were found guilty of harassment. He said instructions were also given to file a criminal case against the two teachers after conducting investigation.

Minister Suresh said the teachers should take care of students and work with dedication and commitment. He suggested that the teachers should treat students like their own children.