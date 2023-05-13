Vijayawada: Municipal schools lose sheen

Vijayawada : Municipal Corporation schools, which were among the top three schools in terms of quality of education and results and a boon for the poor for over a decade, seem to have lost their glory now.

The SSC results since last year in these schools dipped to a new low showing the disastrous performance of VMC authorities and the teachers.

In the recently released results, only 1,622 out of 2578 students could secure the pass marks in the exam. Around 956 (37 percent) Class X students failed in the examination.

Last year also, the VMC Schools registered awful pass percentage. In the 2021-2022 academic year, 1,409 out of 2,728 students failed in the exam. The schools had a good name in terms of imparting quality education and the schools’ pass percentage had been above 90 percent till 2019. In fact, getting admission in these schools was not an easy task.

Students of these civic schools have been achieving the highest pass percentage constantly for several years. But from 2021, the downfall of the standards of these schools had begun.

There are 29 VMC schools which impart education in English, Telugu and Urdu medium. About 2,346 students of English medium appeared for the exam, but only 1,622 students passed.

Similarly, 70 Telugu medium students secured pass marks out 170 appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage of all VMC schools was 63%.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', VMC Schools’ Supervisor Saida Saheb said they were conducting special classes for the students who had failed so that they could pass in the supplementary exams.