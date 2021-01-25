Vijayawada: Need to end gender bias in society stressed

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz stressed on the need to put to an end to the gender bias in society and appealed to the parents to treat boys and girls equally. He said the girls create wonders, if they are given opportunities.

Collector Imtiaz was the chief guest at event organised on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram auditorium here on Suday. Addressing the gathering, the Collector said the Central government has given a slogan 'Beti Bacho Beti Padao' for the protection and education of girl child in the country.

He said the State and Central governments are implementing various welfare schemes for the girls and women and added that the State government has given jobs to more than 6,000 women in the village/ward secretariats and it proved the talent of the girls.

Imtiaz said he has absolute right to speak for the rights and development of the girls because he has three daughters. He felt the parents should give the responsibilities to the girls also from their childhood.

He felt that not only in education but in other activities too gender bias is maintained in society. "G stand for 'Give her Life', I for'Invest on education' R for 'Right on equality' and L for 'Love unconditionally the girls", he elaborated the meaning of GIRL.

Joint Collector L Siva Sankar said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi achieved recognition and fame as the Prime Minister of India for 16 years. He said it is regrettable that gender bias continues against the girls and women in society. He felt the perpetrators of crime against women should be punished.

He enumerated the welfare schemes being implemented for the development of women in the State. He said the State government has distributed the house site pattas in the name of women and been trying to give equal recognition to them in society. Children performed the cultural programmes on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mary Prashanti, officials of the ICDS and representatives of the NGOs and children participated in the event.